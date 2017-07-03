501

GM, Ford US sales down, but Japanese automakers report gains

By The Associated Press July 3, 2017
DETROIT (AP) — U.S. sales at General Motors and Ford each fell about 5 percent last month, but the three largest Japanese automakers reported sales increases.

The results early Monday could counter analyst predictions that sales will fall in June for the sixth straight month.

Analysts expect sales to fall from 2 percent to 4 percent in June, the sixth straight month of declines. That means first-half sales could be negative for the first time since 2009.

GM says its sales dropped 4.7 percent, while Ford sales declined 5.1 percent. But Toyota reported a 2.1 percent increase, while Honda posted nearly a 1 percent gain and Nissan sales were up 2 percent.

Nearly all automakers report June sales on Monday.

With few exceptions, U.S. buyers continued a trend they’ve been following for years. They’re buying SUVs and trucks and shunning cars. Sales of Toyota’s Camry, normally the top-selling non-pickup truck in the U.S., fell nearly 10 percent. But Ford’s F-Series pickup, the top-selling vehicle in America, rose nearly 10 percent.

