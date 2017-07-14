501.5
Hawaiian, Delta and Alaska top on-time ratings for airlines

By The Associated Press July 14, 2017 6:52 pm 07/14/2017 06:52pm
Here are the government’s rankings of the leading U.S. airlines and their on-time performance for May. The federal government counts a flight as on time if it arrives no more than 14 minutes behind schedule.

1. Hawaiian Airlines, 89.7 percent

2. Delta Air Lines, 82.8 percent

3. Alaska Airlines, 82.6 percent

4. SkyWest Airlines, 82.4 percent

5. United Airlines, 82.3 percent

6. American Airlines, 80.1 percent

7. Southwest Airlines, 77.3 percent

8. ExpressJet, 76.8 percent

9. Frontier Airlines, 76.7 percent

10. Spirit Airlines, 69.0 percent

11. JetBlue Airways, 67.2 percent

12. Virgin America, 58.7 percent

Total for all covered airlines: 79.1 percent

Source: U.S. Department of Transportation

The report does not cover smaller airlines including Allegiant Air and some regional carriers.

