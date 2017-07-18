501.5
Harley-Davidson and Goldman Sachs fall but Netflix leaps

By The Associated Press July 18, 2017 4:31 pm 07/18/2017 04:31pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

Netflix Inc., up $21.90 to $183.60

The streaming video service said it gained a better-than-expected 5.2 million subscribers in the second quarter.

Harley-Davidson Inc., down $3.05 to $48.95

The motorcycle maker disclosed weak sales and cut its forecast for shipments in 2017.

LM Ericsson Telefon AB, down $1.22 to $6.07

The mobile networks company had a weak second quarter and will cut more spending, as it doesn’t expect business to improve soon.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., down $5.95 to $223.31

The investment bank’s trading businesses had another difficult quarter.

Puma Biotechnology Inc., up $7.35 to $93.45

The Food and Drug Administration approved the company’s drug Nerlynx, which is intended to keep breast cancer from coming back.

Tile Shop Holdings Inc., down $5.25 to $15

The stone tile retailer cut its annual forecasts and reported weak sales.

Amazon.com Inc., up $14.34 to $1,024.45

The online retailer has begun selling ready-to-cook meal packages in a bid to expand its groceries business.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., down $17.02 to $374.98

The Mexican food chain said it temporarily closed a Virginia location after reports of customers getting ill.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

