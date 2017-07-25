GM 2Q net earnings fall on loss from sale of European unit

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors’ second-quarter net profit fell more than 40 percent as the company posted a loss from the sale of its European unit and charges for restructuring in India and selling its business in South Africa.

The company posted net income of $1.66 billion, compared with a record $2.87 billion a year ago. But when the European loss and one-time items are stripped out, GM still made $2.4 billion from continuing operations, or $1.89 per share. That’s down 12 percent from last year but it still beat Wall Street estimates easily. Analysts polled by FactSet expected $1.68 per share.

Revenue was $37 billion, falling short of analyst estimates of $40.3 billion.

Chief Financial Officer Chuck Stevens said GM still had a strong quarter with pretax earnings of $3.7 billion. That was down $100 million from a year ago, due largely to a $200 million drop in North America that he attributed to production cuts as the company ramps up to launch its new full-size pickup truck.

The net earnings include a $770 million loss as GM prepares for the sale of its European Opel and Vauxhall brands to French carmaker PSA Group. It also includes $655 million in one-time items from restructuring in India and the sale of GM’s South Africa business. Stevens said the sale to PSA still is on track to close by the end of the year.

