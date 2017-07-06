WASHINGTON (AP) — Figures on government spending and debt in millions of dollars. The government’s fiscal year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.

Total public debt subject to limit July 5 $19,808,747 Statutory debt limit $19,808,772 Total public debt outstanding July 5 $19,844,525 Operating balance July 5 $165,044 Interest fiscal year 2017 thru May $197,850 Interest same period pvs fiscal year $176,341 Deficit fiscal year 2017 thru May -$432,853 Deficit same period pvs fiscal year -$405,413 Receipts fiscal year 2017 thru May $2,169,160 Receipts same period pvs fiscal year $2,139,254 Outlays fiscal year 2017 thru May $2,602,013 Outlays same period pvs fiscal year $2,544,667 Gold assets in May $11,041

