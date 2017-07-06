501.5
Figures on government spending and debt

By The Associated Press July 6, 2017 6:58 pm 07/06/2017 06:58pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Figures on government spending and debt in millions of dollars. The government’s fiscal year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.

Total public debt subject to limit July 5 $19,808,747
Statutory debt limit $19,808,772
Total public debt outstanding July 5 $19,844,525
Operating balance July 5 $165,044
Interest fiscal year 2017 thru May $197,850
Interest same period pvs fiscal year $176,341
Deficit fiscal year 2017 thru May -$432,853
Deficit same period pvs fiscal year -$405,413
Receipts fiscal year 2017 thru May $2,169,160
Receipts same period pvs fiscal year $2,139,254
Outlays fiscal year 2017 thru May $2,602,013
Outlays same period pvs fiscal year $2,544,667
Gold assets in May $11,041

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

