Dam project in Tanzania’s Selous reserve stirs dispute

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A conservation group says a Tanzanian plan to build a hydropower dam in the Selous wildlife reserve threatens not just the UNESCO world heritage site but also the welfare of local residents who rely on fishing to survive.

The WWF said Tuesday that the dam project at Stiegler’s Gorge could damage an important wetland in the area, disrupting an environment that supports more than 200,000 people.

Tanzanian President John Magufuli says the dam project will provide badly needed power to the East African country and that it takes up a relatively small portion of the Selous reserve.

The elephant population in the vast wildlife area in southern Tanzania has been decimated by poachers over the years.