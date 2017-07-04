501

Business & Finance

Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Dam project in Tanzania's…

Dam project in Tanzania’s Selous reserve stirs dispute

By The Associated Press July 4, 2017 3:40 am 07/04/2017 03:40am
Share

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A conservation group says a Tanzanian plan to build a hydropower dam in the Selous wildlife reserve threatens not just the UNESCO world heritage site but also the welfare of local residents who rely on fishing to survive.

The WWF said Tuesday that the dam project at Stiegler’s Gorge could damage an important wetland in the area, disrupting an environment that supports more than 200,000 people.

Tanzanian President John Magufuli says the dam project will provide badly needed power to the East African country and that it takes up a relatively small portion of the Selous reserve.

The elephant population in the vast wildlife area in southern Tanzania has been decimated by poachers over the years.

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Dam project in Tanzania's…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Avoid the traffic: Fireworks displays in Md. and Va.

The fireworks on the National Mall aren't the only great fireworks display in the D.C. area.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Business & Finance