Crude rises

By The Associated Press July 12, 2017 3:55 pm 07/12/2017 03:55pm
Crude oil futures prices ended higher on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The near-month contract for the benchmark grade rose 45 cents, closing at $45.49 per barrel.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

