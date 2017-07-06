This Bud’s for Virginia: beer company updates bottle labels for summer

Budweiser is paying tribute this summer to the 12 states where its beers are brewed, including Virginia.

Starting this month, and through September, specially-packaged Bud bottles and cans will carry the names of states that are home to breweries.

Budweiser has a large brewing facility in Williamsburg, Virginia, the Williamsburg Anheuser-Busch brewery.

For the special summer packaging, “Budweiser” on cans and bottles has been replaced with “Virginia.” The center medallion “AB” monogram has been replaced with the state’s initials, and “King of Beers” has been changed to the Virginia state motto, which translates to “Thus Always to Tyrants.”

The company’s Williamsburg brewery will also hold its first-ever open house on Sept. 16. Visitors can take photos with its world-famous Clydesdales and take a tour.

“Our new state bottles and cans celebrate the homes of our breweries and the communities that support them,” said Ricardo Marques, vice president, Budweiser. “Since 1876, Budweiser has been proudly brewed across America, and this summer, we’re inviting local consumers to raise a cold one with us.”

State-centric packaging the summer has also been rolled out in the 11 other states where Bud brews, including California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Texas.

