501.5

Business & Finance

Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » This Bud's for Virginia:…

This Bud’s for Virginia: beer company updates bottle labels for summer

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh July 6, 2017 11:21 am 07/06/2017 11:21am
Share

Budweiser is paying tribute this summer to the 12 states where its beers are brewed, including Virginia.

WASHINGTON — Budweiser is paying tribute this summer to the 12 states where its beers are brewed, including Virginia.

Related Stories

Starting this month, and through September, specially-packaged Bud bottles and cans will carry the names of states that are home to breweries.

Budweiser has a large brewing facility in Williamsburg, Virginia, the Williamsburg Anheuser-Busch brewery.

For the special summer packaging, “Budweiser” on cans and bottles has been replaced with “Virginia.” The center medallion “AB” monogram has been replaced with the state’s initials, and “King of Beers” has been changed to the Virginia state motto, which translates to “Thus Always to Tyrants.”

The company’s Williamsburg brewery will also hold its first-ever open house on Sept. 16. Visitors can take photos with its world-famous Clydesdales and take a tour.

“Our new state bottles and cans celebrate the homes of our breweries and the communities that support them,” said Ricardo Marques, vice president, Budweiser. “Since 1876, Budweiser has been proudly brewed across America, and this summer, we’re inviting local consumers to raise a cold one with us.”

State-centric packaging the summer has also been rolled out in the 11 other states where Bud brews, including California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Texas.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
beer cans bud budweiser Business & Finance jeff clabaugh Latest News Local News Virginia virginia beer williamsburg Williamsburg Anheuser-Busch
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » This Bud's for Virginia:…
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Photos: July 4 celebration and fireworks on the National Mall
Independence Day-themed recipes
2017 Celebrity Deaths
21 healthy summer road trip snacks
Today in History: July 6
Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
Summer Binge Guide
Celebrity birthdays July 2-8
Ospreys in Chesapeake Bay
Blueberry recipes
Watermelon recipes for summer
2017 BET Awards
June Entertainment Guide 2017
Strawberry recipes
What to do about summer allergies
Prince William through the years
45 years ago: Hurricane Agnes
Awesome Con 2017
7 summer home improvements
25 best jobs for high school graduates
2017 local deaths of note
Splash parks, water parks, pools
7 simple steps to prepare for a thrifty summer
8 frugal family summer road trips to take
Best DC-area food and drink festivals this summer
Best hikes in the DC area
Summer outdoor living renovations
Not-to-miss DC exhibits
16 new water park additions for 2017
DC rooftops for outdoor summer dining
Ghost town for sale
10 recipes for the grill
Where to get crabs in DC
President John F. Kennedy turns 100
Outdoor movie guide
Lower Delaware restaurants
Where to take your family when they visit DC