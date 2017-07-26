AT&T, US Steel and Boeing soar while Akamai skids

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

AT&T Inc., up $1.81 to $38.03

The telecommunications giant had a strong second quarter and expects its purchase of Time Warner to close this year.

US Steel Corp., up $1.76 to $26.20

The steel producer said prices and sales grew in the latest quarter and gave an optimistic forecast.

Boeing Co., up $20.99 to $233.45

The aerospace company raised its profit forecast after its second-quarter results were better than expected.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., up 65 cents to $14.76

The chipmaker reported strong quarterly profit and sales and raised its revenue forecast.

Universal Health Services Inc., down $10.02 to $112.88

The hospital operator cut its outlook following a weak second quarter.

Ulta Beauty Inc., down $9.37 to $247.24

WWD reported that Amazon.com is considering a partnership with online beauty products retailer Violet Grey.

iRobot Corp., up $18.59 to $106.49

The Roomba maker raised its forecast after it turned a profit and agreed to buy its biggest European distributor.

Akamai Technologies Inc., down $7.79 to $45.49

The cloud services company forecast lower-than-expected earnings and revenue in the current quarter.

