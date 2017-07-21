AP National News Calendar

Eds: Major scheduled events for the week of July 23-July 29. Note that many events are subject to change at the last minute.

The following economic reports will be issued in Washington (all times EDT), unless otherwise noted:

SUNDAY: No events of note.

MONDAY: National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for June, 10 a.m.

TUESDAY: Standard & Poor’s releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for May, 9 a.m.; The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for July, 10 a.m.; Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting to set interest rates.

WEDNESDAY: Commerce Department releases new home sales for June, 10 a.m.; Federal Reserve policymakers meet to set interest rates; statement and economic forecast due at 2:00 p.m.; press conference at 2:30 p.m.

THURSDAY: Labor Department releases weekly jobless claims, 8:30 a.m.; Commerce Department releases durable goods for June, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

FRIDAY: No events of note.

SATURDAY: No events of note.

___

SUNDAY, JULY 23

No events of note.

___

MONDAY, JULY 24

WASHINGTON — Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, to speak behind closed doors to Senate Intelligence Committee.

Alphabet Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

___

TUESDAY, JULY 25

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — President Donald Trump holds campaign-style rally.

WASHINGTON — Senate plans to hold procedural vote to begin debate on the health care overhaul.

BERLIN — Germany’s Ifo institute releases its monthly business confidence index, a key indicator for Europe’s biggest economy.

General Motors Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Caterpillar Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

McDonald’s Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

___

WEDNESDAY, JULY 26

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump Jr. and former campaign chairman Paul Manafort scheduled to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee, during hearing to review a law that oversees the registration of foreign agents.

WASHINGTON — House Foreign Affairs Committee holds hearing on U.S. cyber diplomacy.

Ford Motor Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

The Boeing Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

The Coca-Cola Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Facebook Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

Whole Foods Market Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

___

THURSDAY, JULY 27

LONDON — Oil giant Royal Dutch Shell reports second-quarter earnings.

LONDON — Pharmaceutical giant GSK reports second-quarter earnings.

Southwest Airlines Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens

Altria Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Comcast Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Twitter Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

United Parcel Service Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Amazon.com Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

Starbucks Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

___

FRIDAY, JULY 28

Merck & Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

American Airlines Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Exxon Mobil Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

__

SATURDAY, JULY 29

No events of note.

