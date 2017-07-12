501.5
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » More workers turn to…

More workers turn to ‘side hustles’ for extra cash

By Patrick Roth July 12, 2017 9:56 am 07/12/2017 09:56am
Share
In this March 12, 2014 photo, Dara Jenkins, a driver for the ride-sharing service Lyft, uses Lyft's smartphone app. Bankrate.com found more than 40 million Americans are turning to side hustles through apps like Lyft to get some extra cash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

WASHINGTON — There are careers and there are jobs, but increasingly Americans are turning to “side hustles.”

“Over 44 million American adults have a side hustle,” said Sarah Berger, who writes “The Cashlorette” blog at Bankrate.com, in an interview with CBS. “The age group most likely to have a side hustle are younger millennials.”

The Bankrate survey found 28 percent of people between the ages of 18 to 26 have side hustles.

Related Stories

A side hustle is a sort of part-time job that brings in extra cash.

“I talked to a young woman who started her own Etsy shop,” Berger said. “I think it’s common for people to do things through TaskRabbit or Lyft or things like that.”

Bankrate found that 54 percent of people with a side hustle use that extra cash to pay for expenses, with 36 percent earning more than $500 a month.

“It shows that people are taking this seriously,” Berger said. “It’s not something that they’re doing every now and then. It’s not just spare change from a lemonade stand. People are putting serious effort into their side hustle.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
bankrate Business & Finance etsy income Latest News Life & Style Living News money Patrick Roth Sarah Berger Side hustle
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

ARE THESE TIMELESS TUNES ON YOUR PLAYLIST?

Which tunes do you play at your next summer bash? Take a look at the WTOP Summer Playlist.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?