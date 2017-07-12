More workers turn to ‘side hustles’ for extra cash

WASHINGTON — There are careers and there are jobs, but increasingly Americans are turning to “side hustles.”

“Over 44 million American adults have a side hustle,” said Sarah Berger, who writes “The Cashlorette” blog at Bankrate.com, in an interview with CBS. “The age group most likely to have a side hustle are younger millennials.”

The Bankrate survey found 28 percent of people between the ages of 18 to 26 have side hustles.

A side hustle is a sort of part-time job that brings in extra cash.

“I talked to a young woman who started her own Etsy shop,” Berger said. “I think it’s common for people to do things through TaskRabbit or Lyft or things like that.”

Bankrate found that 54 percent of people with a side hustle use that extra cash to pay for expenses, with 36 percent earning more than $500 a month.

“It shows that people are taking this seriously,” Berger said. “It’s not something that they’re doing every now and then. It’s not just spare change from a lemonade stand. People are putting serious effort into their side hustle.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.