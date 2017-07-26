A list of locations where Amazon will hold its jobs fair

Amazon.com Inc. is looking to fill more than 50,000 jobs in a hiring spree at 10 warehouses. The Seattle company said Wednesday it’s planning to make thousands of offers on the spot at the locations on Aug. 2.
The warehouses locations include:
Baltimore
Chattanooga, Tennessee
Etna, Ohio
Fall River, Massachusetts
Hebron, Kentucky
Kenosha, Wisconsin
Kent, Washington
Robbinsville, New Jersey
Romeoville, Illinois
Whitestown, Indiana
