A list of locations where Amazon will hold its jobs fair

Amazon.com Inc. is looking to fill more than 50,000 jobs in a hiring spree at 10 warehouses. The Seattle company said Wednesday it’s planning to make thousands of offers on the spot at the locations on Aug. 2.

The warehouses locations include:

Baltimore

Chattanooga, Tennessee

Etna, Ohio

Fall River, Massachusetts

Hebron, Kentucky

Kenosha, Wisconsin

Kent, Washington

Robbinsville, New Jersey

Romeoville, Illinois

Whitestown, Indiana

