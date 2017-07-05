​D.C.-based juice startup lands $2 million investment for growth

When he moved to the U.S. to go to college, Dominican Republic native Luis Solis couldn’t get over how bad the tropical juice options were. He made his mom bring fruit pulp in frozen gallon bags when she came to visit so he could drink the juice that tasted like home while he was studying at the University of Miami.

Ten years and an MBA later, Solis, the 28-year-old founder of Sterling-based Caribé Juice, is banking on others loving the juice as much as he does. The company, which he founded in Charlottesville in 2015 while finishing that degree at the University of Virginia, is already distributing to 160 stores and expects to add another 150 by the end of the summer.

And he just landed a $2 million investment from Dominican investors to open a juice processing and co-packing facility in that country, which will dramatically increase Caribé’s capacity — and allow distribution to Solis’ home country for the first time.

Here’s how it works: The company buys fruit from farmers…