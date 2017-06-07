Westinghouse sets up new headquarters in Rosslyn

ROSSLYN, Va. — Westinghouse Electric Company has opened up new D.C. area headquarters for its government services business, accelerating its return to the government services marketplace.

The Westinghouse Government Services headquarters occupies 6,000 square feet at 1100 Wilson Blvd. in Rosslyn. Although it currently has just 15 employees, Westinghouse plans for future growth.

The D.C. office is headed by President Cathy Hickey, who joined Westinghouse Government Services from CH2M, where she served as vice president of business development, working largely with the Department of Energy’s Office of Environmental Management.

“We are renewing Westinghouse’s decades-long legacy of supporting vital U.S. government operations, and we are pleased to re-establish our presence in Washington with a highly qualified team to assist federal agencies, such as the U.S. Department of Energy, in achieving their strategic priorities,” said David Durham, Westinghouse senior vice president of new projects business.

Westinghouse Government Services will seek government contracting in nuclear operations and decommissioning and in engineering, procurement and construction management.

Its current Energy Department work includes managing the department’s depleted uranium conversion facilities in Ohio and Kentucky and bidding on other decommissioning contracts.

