Western Digital says JV partner Toshiba’s complaints harmful

By The Associated Press June 29, 2017 3:13 am 06/29/2017 03:13am
TOKYO (AP) — Western Digital Corp. has lashed back against its joint venture partner Toshiba in a deepening feud over the Japanese company’s plan to sell its computer memory business.

Western Digital said Thursday that Toshiba’s complaints over its objections to the sale of the memory unit were “frivolous” and would hurt customers and stakeholders.

Toshiba said Wednesday it was suing Western Digital, seeking 120 billion yen ($1.1 billion) in damages.

Financially strapped Toshiba needs to sell the flash memory unit to survive. Western Digital says it has no right to sell it without its consent.

Western Digital owns some SanDisk chip operations including the joint venture in Japan with Toshiba. It submitted a bid for the memory chip business but Toshiba prefers one from a consortium led by a Japanese government-backed fund.

