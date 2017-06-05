Business & Finance

Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » US productivity flat in…

US productivity flat in first quarter, while labor costs up

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017 8:31 am 06/05/2017 08:31am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The productivity of American workers was flat in the first three months of this year, while labor costs rose at the fastest pace since the second quarter of last year.

The Labor Department says productivity growth was zero in the January-March quarter after rising at a 1.8 percent annual rate in the fourth quarter. It was the weakest performance since productivity had fallen at a 0.1 percent rate in the second quarter of last year but an improvement from an initial reading of a 0.6 percent decline.

Labor costs rose at a 2.2 percent rate after having fallen at a 4.6 percent rate in the fourth quarter. It was the fastest gain since April-June of last year.

Productivity growth has been weak through most of the current recovery.

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » US productivity flat in…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Razing blighted Baltimore

Hundreds of homes that have come to symbolize a deep social divide are torn down in Baltimore.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Business & Finance