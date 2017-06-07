800

Business & Finance

Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Truck-toll system costs Rhode…

Truck-toll system costs Rhode Island more than 1st reported

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 6:38 pm 06/07/2017 06:38pm
Share

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A proposed truck-toll project in Rhode Island will cost more than first reported because officials didn’t include construction costs.

The Providence Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2s5oz52) the state Department of Transportation announced Wednesday it has finalized a $68.9 million contract with Austrian company Kapsch Traffic Com IVHS Inc., to build, operate and maintain the state’s planned truck toll network.

The newspaper reports the state originally put the toll network at $25 million over the span of 10 years. Officials say that figure includes maintenance costs, but excludes design and construction costs.

Republican House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan says the financial analysis the state presented was misleading because it didn’t include construction costs.

___

Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Truck-toll system costs Rhode…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Business & Finance