502

Business & Finance

Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » The Latest: U.S. Navy…

The Latest: U.S. Navy says destroyer collided at 2:20 a.m.

By The Associated Press June 19, 2017 9:04 am 06/19/2017 09:04am
Share
The container ship ACX Crystal with its left bow dented and scraped after colliding with the USS Fitzgerald in the waters off the Izu Peninsula on Saturday, June 17, 2017, is berthed at the Yokohama port near Tokyo, Monday, June 19, 2017. The ships collided about early Saturday, when the Navy said most of the 300 sailors on board would have been sleeping, and authorities have declined to speculate on a cause while the crash remains under investigation.(Hiroshi Kashimura/Kyodo News via AP)

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on the collision early Saturday between a U.S. Navy destroyer and a container ship off the Japanese coast that killed seven Navy sailors (all times local):

7 p.m.

The U.S. Navy says it still believes that a collision between the destroyer USS Fitzgerald and a container ship occurred at 2:20 a.m., even though Japanese coast guard officials say it happened about an hour earlier.

Cmdr. Ron Flanders, a Navy spokesman, said Monday that the destroyer reported to officials that it collided at 2:20 a.m. Saturday with the Philippine-flagged container ship off the coast of Yokosuka near Tokyo. Seven American sailors died in the crash.

Coast guard officials said they have revised the time of the collision to 1:30 a.m. from their earlier estimate of 2:20 a.m. after interviewing crewmembers of the container ship, the ACX Crystal.

A track of the container ship’s route by MarineTraffic, a vessel-tracking service, shows it made a sudden turn as if trying to avoid something at about 1:30 a.m., before continuing eastward. It then made a U-turn and returned around 2:30 a.m. to the area near the collision.

“That (1:30 a.m. crash time) is not our understanding,” Flanders told The Associated Press. He said any differences would have to be clarified in the investigation.

___

5:27 p.m.

Japan’s coast guard is investigating why it took nearly an hour for a deadly collision between a U.S. Navy destroyer and a container ship to be reported.

A coast guard official said Monday they are trying to find out what the crew of the Philippine-flagged ACX Crystal was doing before reporting the collision to authorities 50 minutes later.

The coast guard initially said the collision occurred at 2:20 a.m., as the Philippine ship had reported it at 2:25 a.m. and said it just happened. After interviewing Filipino crewmembers, the coast guard has changed the collision time to 1:30 a.m.

The ACX Crystal collided with the USS Fitzgerald off Japan’s coast early Saturday morning, killing seven of the destroyer’s crew of nearly 300.

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » The Latest: U.S. Navy…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Awesome Con 2017

Meticulous face paint, carefully stitched skirts, foam weapons and wigs of every color were on display at Awesome Con in downtown D.C.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Business & Finance