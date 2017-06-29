502

South Korea to buy American gas, build new factories in US

By The Associated Press June 29, 2017 2:55 am 06/29/2017 02:55am
South Korean President Moon Jae-in, center, arrives to leave for the United States at the Seoul military airport in Seongnam, South Korea, Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Moon left for the United States for a summit meeting with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump to discus the controversial U.S. missile defense system and North Korea's nuclear issues. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean companies say they plan to import more American shale gas and build new factories in the U.S. as the two countries’ leaders prepare to hold summit talks in Washington.

The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry said Thursday that major South Korean companies announced a slew of proposed investments and other good news for the American economy ahead of President Moon Jae-in’s meetings Friday with President Donald Trump.

Electronics conglomerate Samsung said it plans to spend $380 million on a home appliance factory in South Carolina and LG will put $250 million into a plant in Tennessee. Other companies announced plans to buy American crude oil, gas and aircraft.

The U.S. trade deficit with South Korea has nearly doubled since a bilateral trade agreement took effect in 2012.

