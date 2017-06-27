502

Business & Finance

Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Police: Minor NYC subway…

Police: Minor NYC subway derailment causes outage, delays

By The Associated Press June 27, 2017 11:05 am 06/27/2017 11:05am
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City subway train has derailed near a station in Harlem, frightening passengers and causing a power outage that led to evacuations along the subway line.

The Fire Department of New York says a handful of people were treated for minor injuries at around 10 a.m. Tuesday. It says there was smoke but no fire.

Passengers interviewed by local TV stations described the train vibrating wildly and bucking as it went off the rails.

Pictures and video posted on social media showed passengers evacuating through darkened subway tunnels.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority was reporting major delays as a result.

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Police: Minor NYC subway…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Summer binge watch guide

Beat the summer heat and stay cool by streaming these 15 shows.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Business & Finance