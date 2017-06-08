800

Business & Finance

Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Nordstrom and Alibaba jump…

Nordstrom and Alibaba jump while Urban Outfitters falls

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 4:51 pm 06/08/2017 04:51pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

Nordstrom Inc., up $4.15 to $44.63

The department store said members of the Nordstrom family are thinking of buying the company.

Verint Systems Inc., up $1.35 to $43.45

The maker of software for analyzing intercepted communications had a strong first quarter.

Urban Outfitters Inc., down $1.88 to $16.35

The retailer said its sales have fallen more than expected in May and early June.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., up $16.70 to $142.34

Investors were pleased with the Chinese e-commerce company’s revenue forecast.

Tailored Brands Inc., up 29 cents to $11.51

The menswear retailer reported a larger profit than analysts expected and backed its forecast for the year.

Vail Resorts Inc., down $4.11 to $210.85

The ski resort company’s profit and sales came up short of analyst estimates.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., up $1.09 to $13.26

The drugmaker said it will sell its iNova Pharmaceuticals business to two private equity companies for $930 million.

Regions Financial Corp., up 44 cents to $14.03

Banks climbed Thursday as bond yields and interest rates increased.

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Nordstrom and Alibaba jump…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Business & Finance