Markets Right Now: Technology stocks lead US indexes higher

By The Associated Press June 13, 2017 11:58 am 06/13/2017 11:58am
The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

11:45 a.m.

Technology stocks are leading the market slightly higher in midday trading, making up some of the ground they lost over the past two days.

Western Digital gained 2.5 percent Tuesday, while chipmaker Analog Devices climbed 2.1 percent.

Tech stocks, which have far outpaced the market this year, slumped on Friday and Monday as investors shifted money into sectors that have lagged this year, including energy and phone companies.

Banks were also doing well. Comerica rose 2.6 percent.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 7 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,436.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 73 points, or 0.3 percent, to 21,308. The Nasdaq composite rose 32 points, or 0.5 percent, to 6,208.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.21 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Technology stocks are leading the market slightly higher in early trading, making up some of the ground they lost over the past two days.

Western Digital gained 3 percent in the first few minutes of trading Tuesday, while chipmaker Nvidia climbed 2.3 percent.

Tech stocks, which have far outpaced the market this year, slumped on Friday and Monday as investors shifted money into sectors that have lagged this year, including energy and phone companies.

Banks were also doing well in the early going. State Street increased 1.9 percent.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,435.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 42 points, or 0.2 percent, to 21,280. The Nasdaq composite rose 32 points, or 0.5 percent, to 6,208.

