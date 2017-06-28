502

Business & Finance

Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Japan carrier sorry for…

Japan carrier sorry for making disabled man hoist up plane

By The Associated Press June 28, 2017 7:36 am 06/28/2017 07:36am
Share

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese airline has apologized for making a wheelchair user hoist himself up the stairs from the tarmac to board his flight.

Hideto Kijima faced the problem this month while returning to Osaka from the southern island of Amami with his friends.

Vanilla Air, the budget affiliate of All Nippon Airways, told him the tiny airport requires use of stairs and has no lift to safely carry a disabled person onto the plane. Vanilla refused to let his friends carry him in his wheelchair or separately.

The 44-year-old Kijima, paralyzed from the waist down, wrote on his blog that he hoisted himself up the stairs with his arms.

Vanilla said Wednesday that it has apologized to Kijima, and that new lifts were being installed.

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Japan carrier sorry for…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Summer binge watch guide

Beat the summer heat and stay cool by streaming these 15 shows.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Business & Finance