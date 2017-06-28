Japan carrier sorry for making disabled man hoist up plane

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese airline has apologized for making a wheelchair user hoist himself up the stairs from the tarmac to board his flight.

Hideto Kijima faced the problem this month while returning to Osaka from the southern island of Amami with his friends.

Vanilla Air, the budget affiliate of All Nippon Airways, told him the tiny airport requires use of stairs and has no lift to safely carry a disabled person onto the plane. Vanilla refused to let his friends carry him in his wheelchair or separately.

The 44-year-old Kijima, paralyzed from the waist down, wrote on his blog that he hoisted himself up the stairs with his arms.

Vanilla said Wednesday that it has apologized to Kijima, and that new lifts were being installed.