Business & Finance

Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Illegal Tiananmen Square liquor…

Illegal Tiananmen Square liquor arrives in Hong Kong

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017 5:18 am 06/02/2017 05:18am
Share

HONG KONG (AP) — A bottle of forbidden liquor produced last year by Chinese activists to mark the 1989 military crackdown on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square has arrived in Hong Kong after a trip around the world.

Hong Kong pro-democracy leaders on Friday unveiled the bottle of Chinese baijiu marking the date June 4, 1989, when communist leaders sent tanks and troops to retake the square from student-led protesters.

They called for the release of the four Chinese dissidents arrested last year for bottling the baijiu in a bid to raise awareness about the crackdown.

The bottle was smuggled from China and taken on a symbolic trip around the world. It will be displayed at a Hong Kong museum dedicated to chronicling the bloodshed, just days before the city marks the anniversary with a vigil.

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Illegal Tiananmen Square liquor…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

June entertainment guide

Looking for something fun to do this month? Check out our June entertainment guide.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Business & Finance