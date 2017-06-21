502

Business & Finance

Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » How major US stock…

How major US stock market indexes fared on Wednesday

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 4:42 pm 06/21/2017 04:42pm
Share

Energy stocks dove again on Wednesday as oil dropped to its lowest price since last summer. Gains for health care and technology stocks helped hem in losses for broader market indexes.

On Wednesday:

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index dipped 1.42 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,435.61.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 57.11, or 0.3 percent, to 21,410.03.

The Nasdaq composite rose 45.92, or 0.7 percent, to 6,233.95.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks fell 3.71, or 0.3 percent, to 1,399.25.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 2.46 points, or 0.1 percent.

The Dow is up 25.75 points, or 0.1 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 82.19 points, or 1.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 7.47 points, or 0.5 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 196.78 points, or 8.8 percent.

The Dow is up 1,647.43 points, or 8.3 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 850.84 points, or 15.8 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 42.12 points, or 3.1 percent.

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » How major US stock…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

17 best affordable destinations in the USA

Whether you’re seeking relaxation or adventure, these cities promise both for a price that won’t break the bank.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Business & Finance