How major US stock market indexes fared on Monday

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 4:27 pm 06/12/2017 04:27pm
U.S. stock indexes slipped again Monday as technology companies, which were near record highs last week, suffered a second day of sharp losses. Investors are changing course and selling some of the best-performing stocks of the year while buying companies that have struggled.

On Monday:

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 2.38 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,429.39.

The Dow Jones industrial average sank 36.30 points, or 0.2 percent, to 21,235.67.

The Nasdaq composite gave up 32.45 points, or 0.5 percent, to 6,175.46.

The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks declined 2.50 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,419.21.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 190.56 points, or 8.5 percent.

The Dow is up 1,473.07 points, or 7.5 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 792.35 points, or 14.7 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 62.08 points, or 4.6 percent.

