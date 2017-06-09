800

Business & Finance

Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Harte-Hanks reports 4Q loss

Harte-Hanks reports 4Q loss

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 10:15 am 06/09/2017 10:15am
Share

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Harte-Hanks Inc. (HHS) on Friday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $118 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The San Antonio-based company said it had a loss of $1.92 per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and asset impairment costs, came to 53 cents per share.

The marketing company posted revenue of $110.1 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $1.38. A year ago, they were trading at $1.10.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HHS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HHS

_____

Keywords: Harte-Hanks, Earnings Report

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Harte-Hanks reports 4Q loss
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Business & Finance