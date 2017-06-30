502

Business & Finance

Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » German unemployment remains steadily…

German unemployment remains steadily low in June

By The Associated Press June 30, 2017 9:12 am 06/30/2017 09:12am
Share
German Chancellor Angela Merkel gives a press statement after German parliament Bundestag voted to legalize same-sex marriage in Berlin, Germany, Friday, June 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

BERLIN (AP) — German unemployment remained steady at a post-reunification low in June, as the labor market in Europe’s largest economy stayed strong.

The Federal Labor Agency said Friday that the unemployment rate was unchanged at 5.7 percent in June, adjusted for seasonal variations.

In unadjusted figures, the rate fell 0.1 percent to 5.5 percent, with 25,000 fewer unemployed people.

That was also 142,000 fewer unemployed over the same month a year ago.

The figures will likely provide a boost to Chancellor Angela Merkel’s campaign ahead of September’s election.

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » German unemployment remains steadily…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Watermelon recipes for summer

Slice, dice and spice up watermelon to incorporate into your daily dishes this summer.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Business & Finance