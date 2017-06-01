General Motors and Tesla: How they stack up

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors and Tesla hold annual meetings on the same day, June 6. Below is a comparison between the two companies.
|
|General Motors
|Tesla
|Year founded
|1908
|2003
|Headquarters
|Detroit
|Palo Alto, California
|Vehicles sold (2016)
|10 million
|76,230
|Global vehicle assembly plants
|77
|1
|Employees
|225,000
|30,000
|Global dealers/stores
|19,000
|250
|Revenue (2016)
|$166.3 billion
|$7.0 billion
|Net income/loss (2016)
|$9.4 billion
|(-$675 million)
|Profitable quarters (2010-2017)
|29
|2
|Cash and marketable securities (as of March 31)
|$20.4 billion
|$4.0 billion
|Operating cash flow (1Q 2017)
|$1.4 billion
|(-$69.8 million)
|Gross profit margin (1Q 2017)
|13.2 percent
|24.8 percent
|CEO
|Mary Barra, 55
|Elon Musk, 45
Source: The Associated Press; company filings