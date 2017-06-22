502

Business & Finance

Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Foxconn founder: 'Still a…

Foxconn founder: ‘Still a chance’ to buy Toshiba chip arm

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 12:45 am 06/22/2017 12:45am
Share

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The chairman of Foxconn says there is “still a chance” the Taiwanese electronics giant might be able to buy Toshiba’s memory chip business despite the Japanese company’s choice of another bidder as its preferred buyer.

Terry Gou, whose company is best known as the assembler of Apple’s iPhones and other electronics, said Thursday the Toshiba board’s choice of a U.S.-Japanese consortium is “not a done deal.”

At a meeting of shareholders, Gou said “It is not a done deal yet. I believe there is still a chance for Foxconn.”

Toshiba is trying to sell the chip unit to raise cash due to losses by its U.S. nuclear power unit, Westinghouse Electric Co.

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Foxconn founder: 'Still a…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

17 best affordable destinations in the USA

Whether you’re seeking relaxation or adventure, these cities promise both for a price that won’t break the bank.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Business & Finance