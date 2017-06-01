Business & Finance

Fishing group wants people to eat more dogfish, skates

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017
CHATHAM, Massachusetts (AP) — A Cape Cod commercial fishing group is promoting an effort to get more consumers to eat locally caught dogfish and skates in restaurants.

The Cape Cod Commercial Fishermen’s Alliance is supporting “Pier to Plate” by working with more than 20 restaurants and markets on Cape Cod to get dogfish and skates to customers.

The alliance says commercial harvest of the two fish is high, but nearly all of the catch goes to Europe and Asia. Spiny dogfish are caught from Maine to North Carolina on the East Coast, and the catch grew from less than 4 million pounds in 2005 to nearly 19 million pounds in 2015.

But the fish are worth less to fishermen than many other commercial species. They lack the broad appeal with diners of species like haddock and sole.

