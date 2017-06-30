502

Eurozone inflation down slightly but underlying prices rise

By The Associated Press June 30, 2017 5:01 am 06/30/2017 05:01am
BRUSSELS (AP) — Official figures show that inflation across the 19-country eurozone fell to its lowest level this year as energy prices came off the boil.

Eurostat, the EU’s statistics agency, says Friday that eurozone consumer prices rose 1.3 percent in the year to June, down from 1.4 percent the month before. The last time inflation was lower was December.

The fall was largely due to a waning impact from higher energy prices, which were up only 1.9 percent from the year before against 4.5 percent the previous month.

Still, the increase in the rate was slightly higher than anticipated. And that could be due to the fact that the core inflation rate, which strips out volatile items such as energy, rose to 1.1 percent in the year to June from 0.9 percent.

