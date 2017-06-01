Business & Finance

Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Delta Air Lines testing…

Delta Air Lines testing fingerprint scanners at Reagan National

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh June 1, 2017 10:28 am 06/01/2017 10:28am
Share
The first phase of Delta Air Lines biometric pilot program at Reagan National Airport allows Delta SkyMiles members to use their fingerprints to check in to the Delta Sky Club. (Courtesy Delta Air Lines)

WASHINGTON — Airlines are starting to experiment in real-time with biometric identification methods, and Delta Air Lines has rolled out a two-phase biometric test at Reagan National Airport.

Phase 1 of its test is already underway, letting eligible Delta SkyMiles members to use fingerprints as proof of identity at the Delta Sky Club at DCA.

Delta’s Phase 2 test would allow frequent flier members to use their fingerprints to also check bags, check in at the Sky Club and board their flight.

“We are rapidly moving toward a day when your fingerprint, iris or face will become the only ID you will need for any number of transactions throughout a given day,” Delta COO Gil West said.

The DCA pilot test is in partnership with the “CLEAR” expedited airport security program, which requires SkyMiles members to be enrolled in the CLEAR program.

Related Stories

Other airlines are testing alternative biometrics verification programs.

JefBlue this week announced tests beginning next month on flights from Boston to Aruba using facial recognition at gate check-in.

In JetBlue’s pilot program, images are verified through the Customers and Boarder Protection database that will allow passengers to complete the boarding process without paper tickets or electronic tickets on their smartphones.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
airports Arlington, VA News biometrics Business & Finance delta air lines jeff clabaugh Latest News Local News reagan national airport Virginia
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Delta Air Lines testing…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 Outdoor Movie Guide

Outdoor movie season is officially here! So grab a picnic blanket and get ready to watch movie stars under the stars. See a round-up of outdoor flicks in D.C., Maryland and Virginia this summer.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Business & Finance