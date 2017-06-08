800

Business & Finance

Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Companion robots featured at…

Companion robots featured at Shanghai electronics show

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 8:47 am 06/08/2017 08:47am
Share

SHANGHAI (AP) — More than 50 companies are showcasing a new generation of robots at this week’s Shanghai CES electronics show, most of which serve as companions at home, or butlers in shopping malls.

Chinese companies including Shenzhen-based startup Aelos Robotic Inc. are displaying robots with heightened dexterity and the ability to pass through mazes using sensors.

Beijing’s Canny Unisrobo Technology Co. Ltd. is a pioneer in the field, with its Canbot produced in cooperation with Microsoft having entered mass production almost a decade ago

Sales manager Zhang Jianting said Thursday that annual sales are about 150,000 units, with the home companion robots selling for from $130 to $483 depending on size.

Zhang said the market is growing ever more crowded, with many more players entering this year.

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Companion robots featured at…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Business & Finance