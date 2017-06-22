502

Business & Finance

Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Chinese automaker buys stake…

Chinese automaker buys stake in Malaysia’s Proton

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 10:53 pm 06/22/2017 10:53pm
Share

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The Chinese owner of Sweden’s Volvo Cars says it has signed the final contract to buy a stake in Malaysian automaker Proton, gaining a platform to expand in Southeast Asia.

Geely Holding Group’s announcement Friday gave no financial details.

The company agreed in May to buy 49.9 percent of Proton and 51 percent of British sports car brand Lotus, which was owned by the Malaysian automaker.

Proton Holdings Bhd. was founded in 1983 by the Malaysian government to create a domestic auto brand and has a distribution network throughout Southeast Asia. Its sales have suffered due to growing competition and a reputation for poor quality and bland models.

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Chinese automaker buys stake…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

For $49.5M, you can own Jackie O's childhood home

The 23,000-square-foot (2,137-sq.-meter) home includes nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, indoor and outdoor pools and a lighted tennis court.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Business & Finance