China overturns rejections of 9 Trump trademarks

SHANGHAI (AP) — The Associated Press has found that China has granted preliminary approval for nine Donald Trump trademarks Beijing previously rejected. That’s likely to fuel further allegations China may be giving the president’s family business special treatment.

In addition, China has formally approved 39 Trump trademarks since the inauguration, according to Chinese public records.

Trump’s Chinese trademarks are part of three lawsuits alleging constitutional violations, including one filed by congressional Democrats on Wednesday. The Trump Organization says it has never used the president’s position to gain favor from Chinese officials, and describes its expanding collection of Chinese trademarks as a necessary defense in a country it describes as “a haven for trademark infringement.”