502

Business & Finance

Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » China navy launches latest…

China navy launches latest generation destroyer

By The Associated Press June 28, 2017 12:15 am 06/28/2017 12:15am
Share

BEIJING (AP) — China’s increasingly powerful navy has launched its most advanced domestically-produced destroyer at a time of rising competition with other naval powers such as the United States, Japan and India.

The official Xinhua News Agency says the first 10,000-ton Type 055 entered the water at Shanghai’s Jiangnan Shipyard on Wednesday morning.

It says the ship is equipped with the latest air, missile, ship and submarine defense systems. China is believed to be planning a total of four of the ships.

The Type 055 is significantly larger than China’s other modern destroyer, the Type 052, representing the rising sophistication of China’s defense industries. Once heavily dependent on foreign technology, China in April launched its first aircraft carrier built entirely on its own and based on an earlier Ukrainian model.

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » China navy launches latest…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Summer binge watch guide

Beat the summer heat and stay cool by streaming these 15 shows.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Business & Finance