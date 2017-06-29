502

China manufacturing measure ticks up in June

By The Associated Press June 29, 2017 10:59 pm 06/29/2017 10:59pm
BEIJING (AP) — A survey shows China’s manufacturing activity accelerated in June, helped by stronger foreign demand for Chinese goods.

The monthly purchasing managers’ index issued by the Chinese statistics bureau and an industry group on Friday rose to 51.7 from May’s 51.2 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity expanding.

The Federation of Logistics & Purchasing said it was the 11th straight month of improvement.

A measure of export activity rose 1.3 points to 52.

Chinese economic growth rose slightly in the latest quarter, helped by higher government spending. But forecasters expect activity to weaken as that stimulus effect fades and regulators clamp down on bank lending to slow a rise in debt.

