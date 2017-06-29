502

Blue Apron delivers: shares rise in stock market debut

By The Associated Press June 29, 2017 10:59 am 06/29/2017 10:59am
Blue Apron CEO Matt Salzberg addresses company employees outside the New York Stock Exchange before the IPO begins trading, Thursday, June 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK (AP) — Shares of meal-kit company Blue Apron rose 4 percent in their stock market debut Thursday.

The New York company ships boxes to customers filled with all the raw ingredients needed to make home-cooked meals. Blue Apron has many rivals, including HelloFresh and Plated, and there are concerns that competition to deliver groceries to people’s doorsteps will only heat up after e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. announced plans to buy organic grocer Whole Foods earlier this month.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. raised $300 million, selling 30 million shares at $10 per share, below what it originally wanted to raise.

Its shares, which are trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “APRN,” rose 40 cents to $10.40 shortly after they began trading Thursday morning.

