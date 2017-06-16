Amazon buying Whole Foods for $13.7 billion

WASHINGTON — Amazon is acquiring Whole Foods Market for $13.7 billion, both companies said Friday in a statement.

Amazon will pay $42 per share in an all-cash transaction, including debt.

Whole Foods will continue to operate stores under the Whole Foods brand and John Mackey will remain as CEO.

“Millions of people love Whole Foods Market because they offer the best natural and organic foods, and they make it fun to eat healthy,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO, in the statement.

“Whole Foods Market has been satisfying, delighting and nourishing customers for nearly four decades – they’re doing an amazing job and we want that to continue.”

Whole Foods Market’s shareholders still need to approve the deal.

