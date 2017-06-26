502

Business & Finance

Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Air bag recalls, lawsuits…

Air bag recalls, lawsuits lead Takata to file for bankruptcy

By The Associated Press June 26, 2017 1:50 am 06/26/2017 01:50am
Share
Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. CEO Shigehisa Takada bows during a press conference in Tokyo, Monday, June 26, 2017. Takata has filed for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the U.S., overwhelmed by lawsuits and recall costs related to its production of defective air bag inflators. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi)

Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. says it had to file for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the U.S. to ensure it could continue supplying replacements for faulty air bag inflators linked to the deaths of at least 16 people.

The company’s bankruptcy filings Monday cleared the way for a $1.6 billion takeover of most of Takata’s assets by Key Safety Systems, which is based in Detroit but owned by a Chinese company.

Takata’s president Shigehisa Takada told reporters in Tokyo that with the company rapidly losing value, filing for bankruptcy protection was the only way it could carry on.

Takata’s inflators can explode with too much force when they fill up an air bag, spewing out shrapnel. So far 100 million inflators have been recalled worldwide.

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Air bag recalls, lawsuits…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

For $49.5M, you can own Jackie O's childhood home

The 23,000-square-foot (2,137-sq.-meter) home includes nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, indoor and outdoor pools and a lighted tennis court.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Business & Finance