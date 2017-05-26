Business & Finance

Woman suffers severe blood loss in razor factory accident

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 7:16 am 05/26/2017 07:16am
MILFORD, Conn. (AP) — A worker at a Schick razor factory in Connecticut has been hospitalized after her hand got caught in a machine.

A production manager at the Milford factory told WTNH-TV the worker was doing a routine job Thursday morning when her right hand got caught. He did not specify the type of machine.

Authorities say the power was turned off and it took a fire department crew about 17 minutes to disentangle her arm from the machine. Paramedics applied a tourniquet and she was rushed to a New Haven hospital.

Fire battalion Chief Anthony Fabrizi said the woman was bleeding but remained conscious throughout the ordeal.

Officials said they have notified the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, as is routine. The woman’s name wasn’t released.

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News
Business & Finance