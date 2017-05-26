Want a job overseas? Virginia startup Watchdog Jobs might help

WASHINGTON — A Lynchburg, Virginia, Marine Corps veteran with plenty of world travel under his belt has launched a job postings site specifically for Americans looking for jobs with American companies hiring abroad.

Watchdog Jobs founder Nathan Schweikart says the job board-based platform features contracts, private and federal work abroad from reputable companies in one place. Schweikart says he was inspired by his travels in the military and wanted to make travel on a global scale possible for Americans.

“As someone with a burning passion for travel, even after my Marine Corps deployment in the Middle East with tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, I wanted to create a sustainable platform that makes overseas travel possible with a realistic monetary plan through solidifying a job,” said Schweikart.

“For anyone who has a desire to experience different cultures, I urge you to consider finding work abroad,” he said.

It is a membership-based service, with fees ranging from $9 a month to $99 a year. A free one-week trial is available.

The site includes a resume service, a Facebook group and a search function that lets job seekers search by industry or position. The job application process is all done digitally.

Watchdog Jobs also lets users narrow their search by choosing work with Fortune 500 companies or startups, or federal work at government agencies and embassies, or contract work for government contractors both temporary and long-term openings.

Watchdog Jobs says it has thousands of jobs listed in more than a dozen industries.

