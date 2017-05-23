Business & Finance

US new-home sales fell 11.4 percent in April, most in 2 yrs

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017 10:09 am 05/23/2017 10:09am
In this Tuesday, May 16, 2017, photo, a construction worker continues work on new town homes under construction in Woodstock, Ga. On Tuesday, May 23, 2017, the Commerce Department reports on sales of new homes in April. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. sales of new homes last month registered the biggest drop in more than two years.

The Commerce Department says new-home sales skidded 11.4 percent in April to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 569,000. It was the biggest monthly drop since March 2015.

Economists had expected a more modest retreat from March sales of 642,000, which were the highest since October 2007. Sales in April were still up 0.5 percent from a year earlier.

Sales fell in every region, led by a 26.3 percent plunge in the West, the biggest drop there since October 2010.

The median sales price of a new home slid 3 percent to $309,200.

There were 268,000 new homes on the market in April, the most since July 2009.

