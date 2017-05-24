Business & Finance

Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » United CEO likely to…

United CEO likely to face investor questions about dragging

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 3:23 am 05/24/2017 03:23am
Share
FILE - In this Tuesday, May 2, 2017, file photo, United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz prepares to testify on Capitol Hill in Washington, before a House Transportation Committee oversight hearing. At the United Continental Holdings Inc. annual meeting, Wednesday, May 24, 2017, United Airlines investors will get their chance to ask Munoz about the violent removal of a man from a plane and other recent incidents. Shareholders also will vote on whether to re-elect board members, and get their say on executive pay. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz is likely to face questions from shareholders Wednesday about the rough removal of a passenger from a flight, an incident that sparked weeks of bad publicity.

Shareholders also will vote whether to re-elect Munoz and 14 other board members and whether to approve the company’s executive-compensation plan.

United Continental Holdings Inc. spokeswoman Megan McCarthy said the meeting is expected to last about an hour, with much of the time reserved for questions to the CEO.

Munoz has apologized repeatedly for the April 9 incident in which passenger David Dao was injured by Chicago airport security officers who were called to remove him from an overbooked United Express plane. The airline reached an undisclosed settlement with Dao.

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » United CEO likely to…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fatal explosion at Ariana Grande concert

An explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Arena has killed and wounded dozens of people. Here are some images from the scene.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Business & Finance