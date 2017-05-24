United CEO likely to face investor questions about dragging

CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz is likely to face questions from shareholders Wednesday about the rough removal of a passenger from a flight, an incident that sparked weeks of bad publicity.

Shareholders also will vote whether to re-elect Munoz and 14 other board members and whether to approve the company’s executive-compensation plan.

United Continental Holdings Inc. spokeswoman Megan McCarthy said the meeting is expected to last about an hour, with much of the time reserved for questions to the CEO.

Munoz has apologized repeatedly for the April 9 incident in which passenger David Dao was injured by Chicago airport security officers who were called to remove him from an overbooked United Express plane. The airline reached an undisclosed settlement with Dao.