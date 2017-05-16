Business & Finance

Thailand backs off threat to block Facebook over content

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 5:32 am 05/16/2017 05:32am
BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand has backed off a threat to block Facebook in the country, instead serving the social media site with court orders to remove content that the government deems illegal.

Thailand made the threat last week as it wanted Facebook to block content it deems a threat to national security or in violation of the country’s lese majeste law, which makes insults to the monarchy punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

The secretary-general of Thailand’s broadcast regulator, Takorn Tantasith, said Facebook would comply with those demands and the site would not be blocked. Emails and calls seeking confirmation from Facebook were not immediately returned.

More than 100 people have been charged with lese majeste since a May 2014 military coup, with many such cases based on internet postings.

