Business & Finance

Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Taxi strike across Spain…

Taxi strike across Spain to protest Uber, Cabify services

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 4:58 am 05/30/2017 04:58am
Share

MADRID (AP) — Taxi drivers across Spain’s are striking to protest the increase in cars run by private companies offering cheaper, mobile ride-hailing services.

Travelers arriving at Madrid’s or Barcelona’s airports Tuesday found none of the usual lines of taxis waiting to pick them up.

The strike was directed against the San Francisco-headquartered Uber and Madrid-based Cabify services.

Unions claim these companies flout a law that stipulates there should be one private company vehicle for every 30 taxis.

Uber said it respected the strike but added that the sector needed to modernize.

The strike was to last from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Madrid while in Barcelona it was to end at midnight.

Taxi drivers are to stage a demonstration in Madrid at noon.

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Taxi strike across Spain…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Rooftops for outdoor summer dining

Here are 10 rooftops and patios in the D.C. area where you can enjoy everything from an ice cold beer to a platter of beef bourguignon.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Business & Finance