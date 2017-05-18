Business & Finance

Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Questions emerge about health…

Questions emerge about health of new CEO at CSX

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 12:59 pm 05/18/2017 12:59pm
Share

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Questions about the health of the CEO hired by CSX railroad this spring are being raised ahead of next month’s shareholder vote on his compensation.

The Wall Street Journal reports (http://on.wsj.com/2qB5xQG ) 72-year-old Hunter Harrison often works from home and occasionally uses oxygen because of an undisclosed health issue

Harrison told the newspaper doctors cleared him to work, and he believes he can lead the turnaround he began in March at CSX.

CSX spokesman Rob Doolittle says Harrison remains actively involved in the railroad’s operations and there haven’t been questions about his performance.

CSX shareholders are voting on whether the Jacksonville, Florida, railroad should pay the $84 million in compensation Harrison forfeited when he left Canadian Pacific railroad earlier than planned. Harrison says he will resign if the compensation isn’t approved.

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Questions emerge about health…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat steamed crabs

Crab season is in full swing. Have you been to these crab shacks?

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Business & Finance