NJ Jackals sold to University Sports and Entertainment

LITTLE FALLS, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Jackals of the Canadian American Association of Professional Baseball have been sold to University Sports and Entertainment, LLC for an undisclosed price.

University Sports and Entertainment announced Thursday that it had purchased the team from Larry Hall.

Under the new ownership, Yogi Berra Stadium, on the campus of Montclair State University, will undergo over $1 million in capital improvements. The Jackals have long-term plans to continue to play at the 5,000 seat stadium, which opened in 1998.

The new ownership group Joe Redmon as the team’s new general manager. He previously served as the team’s director of corporate partnerships.