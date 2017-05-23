Business & Finance

Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Moody's cuts China rating…

Moody’s cuts China rating citing rising debt, slowing growth

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017 11:38 pm 05/23/2017 11:38pm
Share

HONG KONG (AP) — Credit rating agency Moody’s has cut its credit rating for China, citing slowing economic growth and rising debt that it says will erode the country’s financial strength.

Moody’s said Wednesday that it is downgrading its long-term rating for China one notch to A1 from Aa3.

The agency warned that China’s economy-wide debt is expected to rise further over the coming years while the government’s direct debt burden rises to 45 percent of the economy by 2020 from about 40 percent in 2018.

Moody’s said Beijing’s economic reform program won’t suffice to offset the rising leverage, given the authorities’ tendency to use debt-fueled stimulus to spur growth.

However, the agency changed its outlook to stable from negative, saying risks are now balanced and growth will likely remain relatively strong.

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Moody's cuts China rating…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fatal explosion at Ariana Grande concert

An explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Arena has killed and wounded dozens of people. Here are some images from the scene.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Business & Finance